Focus on decarbonization at Posidonia

Decarbonization of shipping will be on the radar more intensely than ever before at Posidonia 2024, the industry’s biggest exhibition that will take place in Athens on June 3-7.

The industry, which will convene at the Metropolitan Expo center next to Athens International Airport, intends to debate ways of achieving sustainability targets set by new environmental regulations.

Route optimization and weather prediction software services, sail rotors that harness the power of the wind, advanced hull coating systems and air lubrication that reduce resistance and therefore fuel consumption, solar panels on ships, engines that run on alternative fuels and many more developments will all gain in prominence in 2024 on the Posidonia exhibition floor.

As the Union of Greek Shipowners (UGS) took a leading role in the “Shaping the Future of Shipping: Delivering a Net Zero World” summit organized on the sidelines of COP 28 by the International Chamber of Shipping (ICS), it becomes evident that this summer Greek shipping will lead the way in tackling the issues and challenges global shipping and the global economy face in achieving a net zero world.

UGS President Melina Travlos recently stressed shipping’s core message about the sector’s decarbonization: the imperative need for cooperation and coordination of all parties involved in the transport chain for the achievement of the goals of the International Maritime Organization (IMO).

She underlined the importance of a unified approach by governments, regulators and stakeholders, inviting all states to support the IMO in its ambitious work.

“Time flies and yet large challenges remain, and new ones are emerging. However, if we can work together to achieve our shared goals, the prize will be greater than the greening of our industry, it will be the greening of all industries. We cannot even discuss, let alone succeed, with a global energy transition without shipping and its role as a catalyst in every aspect of socioeconomic change and progress,” Travlos stated.

“Shipping has always guided global change through motivation, determination and vision, and now it has to inspire and lead, once more. Shipping has always built bridges for growth and prosperity. This is our purpose, our duty, and our commitment to the world,” she added.