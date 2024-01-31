ECONOMY SHIPPING

Container traffic has diminished by 30% at Piraeus port

The handling of containers in Piraeus appears to have dropped by approximately 30% compared to last year, due to the ongoing crisis in the Red Sea, which has forced a very large part of the commercial ships to sail around Africa.

Greek transporters and importers are increasingly expressing concerns about possible new upward pressure on the prices of imported products, due to transport costs from the rerouting of large container ships, in an already inflationary environment.

The cost of transporting a large 40-foot container from the Far East to Europe has now quadrupled, from about $1,500 per container before the crisis, to more than $6,000. 

