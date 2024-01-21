ECONOMY TOURISM

Greece leads in recreational boats for hire

Greece has the largest fleet of recreational boats available for hire in the region, according to a survey by Riginos, one of the country’s leading yachting companies.

The number of vessels available for leasing in this country reached 2,580 in 2023, of which 740 are catamaran-type boats, whose popularity is showing significant growth.

Croatia ranks second with 2,100 available vessels (505 catamarans), but leads Greece in the actual number of rentals.

Riginos also found that the main areas in Greece offering boats for hire are Attica with 920 boats at the marinas of Alimos and Lavrio, and the Ionian islands with 850, mainly in Lefkada, Corfu and Preveza.

