ECONOMY

Greece reopens two bond issues, seeking to raise 400 million euros

Greece will return to the capital markets on Wednesday with the reopening of two bonds, aiming to raise 400 million euros from investors.

The Public Debt Management Authority will conduct an auction for the reopening of a bond maturing on June 15, 2028, seeking to raise 200 million euros, and another auction for the reopening of a bond maturing on June 15, 2033, also targeting 200 million euros.

These auctions are intended to meet growing investor demand and to support the functioning of the secondary bond market. Participation in the auction will be limited to the primary dealers of the market.

Markets

