Greek PM meets with Vodafone CEO to discuss further investment

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis met in Athens at Maximos Mansion with visiting CEO of Vodafone Group Margherita Della Valle on Thursday and discussed the company’s investments in Greece as well as expanding collaboration.

Della Valle said this was her first visit as CEO outside of the United Kingdom, where the corporation is based, or Germany, which is its largest market. She chose Greece in order to discuss more investments in the country she added, with plans that will invest a total of 1 billion euros in the next five years.
 

