Fines and cash register recall for suppliers that miss deadline

Fines of up to 300,000 euros and the recall of cash register models are among the penalties planned for those who are involved in the process of connecting cash registers with POS and are late, according to an amendment the Finance Ministry submitted to Parliament.

A €20,000 fine is imposed on businesses that are obliged to connect their systems and do not do so by the February 29 deadline. A recurrence would double the amount.

For POS terminal providers the fines reach up to €300,000, while for noncompliant cash register providers, cash registers that have not been upgraded will be withdrawn from the market.