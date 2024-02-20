ECONOMY FINANCE

Greek budget has to remain tight

Greek budget has to remain tight

“There is still more to scrape from the bottom of the barrel,” a representative of Greece’s farmers said last Thursday, referring to the relevant quote by the prime minister, when he announced measures to support agricultural and livestock production.

On the same day, the Finance Ministry announced the execution data of the January budget, which at first sight seemed to justify the assessment there is money available: A primary surplus of 2.122 billion euros, against a target for a primary surplus of €1.118 billion, and tax revenues up €461 million against the target or €399 million after refunds are deducted.

However, this first impression is illusory. In fact, as the ministry itself explains in the announcement of the January budget execution data, the exceeding of the targets in the first month of the year is almost entirely attributed to the financial results of the previous year, since the collection of taxes (income, VAT, ENFIA and road tax) of 2023.

The good news is 2023 ended with a higher primary surplus than the forecast of 1.1% of GDP, though this cannot be distributed this year, as 2024, for now, is moving within the targets, but without exceeding them.

Finance

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Bank of Cyprus reports profits closer to pre-financial crisis levels
ECONOMY

Bank of Cyprus reports profits closer to pre-financial crisis levels

Tax refunds go unclaimed
TAXATION

Tax refunds go unclaimed

Another €300 million from EIB to Greece
FINANCE

Another €300 million from EIB to Greece

Fines and cash register recall for suppliers that miss deadline
TAXATION

Fines and cash register recall for suppliers that miss deadline

Brussels keeps growth forecast at 2.3%
FINANCE

Brussels keeps growth forecast at 2.3%

New AADE site in English too
TAXATION

New AADE site in English too