Fresh goods see consumer prices treble

Consumers in Greece are paying almost three times the price that fruit and vegetables leave the field for and most of the money does not end up with the producer. The latter puts in his pocket, in the form of profit and not revenue, an amount corresponding to just 8%-9% of the final consumer price.

Why is this? In addition to the necessary intermediate links in the supply chain, there are grey areas: Producers complain they are often hostage to the contractors who manage the crews of land workers and may be those who keep most of the pay instead of the workers, most of which are foreigners.

For example, the production cost for a kilogram of iceberg lettuce in Greece is 0.50 euros, including the cost of fertilizers, water and energy. Transport and packaging is about €0.20/kg so, when the producer sells the product to the wholesaler for €0.90/kg, his profit is only €0.20/kg.

The wholesaler then sells the product to the retailer for €1.25/kg, with the former’s margin being €0.35/kg. The retail price before VAT is €2.09/kg, with the retailer’s profit being around €0.84/kg.

And what does the consumer pay? Between €2.36 and €2.40/kg.