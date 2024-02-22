BC Partners to sell company that controls Nova

The sale of the entire United Group and its activities in all countries where it is present is the main option being considered by BC Partners, its majority-stake owner.

Some of the strategic market players interested in United Group are Etisalat and Saudi Telecom. Only if this plan is not successful will the sale of individual assets of the company, such as Nova telecom in Greece, be considered.

In the scenario of the individual sale, the expected price for Nova is estimated at 2 billion euros, since valuations in the industry internationally range at 7-8 times its EBITDA.

PPC denied rumors about Nova’s acquisition, noting that ‘it has not entered into any relevant discussion or agreement.’