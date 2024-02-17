Interministerial Working Group of Greece and Ukraine concludes

The meetings of the 6th Joint Interministerial Working Group for the Economic, Industrial, Scientific, and Technical Collaboration of Greece-Ukraine concluded in Athens on Thursday, under the direction of Deputy Foreign Minister for Economic Diplomacy Kostas Fragogiannis and Ukrainian State Minister Oleh Nemchinov.

The Working Group committee included high-level officials from several Greek ministries, officials at Enterprise Greece and the European Space Agency, as well as the president of the Athens Chamber of Commerce and Industry (EBEA).

A memorandum of understanding was signed between Enterprise Greece and the Ukrainian exports agency UkraineInvest.

Also held the same day was the International Conference on Rebuilding Ukraine, organized by the Greek Foreign Affairs Ministry and the European Investment Bank (EIB).

Greek Foreign Affairs Minister George Gerapetritis welcomed participants of the conference in Athens and reiterated that Greece “fully supports Ukraine’s independence in the framework of its recognized sovereign borders,” adding that “no revisionist attempt can stand in contemporary times.”

The conference’s purpose is to highlight Greece’s steadfast political commitment to and solidarity with Ukraine, he underlined, and to contribute its expertise through the contribution of Greek private sector, especially in Ukraine’s green, social and digital transformation.