ECONOMY

Ongoing discussion on minimum wage increase

Ongoing discussion on minimum wage increase
File photo. [Shutterstock]

Discussions are underway this Sunday for the new minimum wage increase, effective April 1.

Initiated on February 5, the process involves consultations scheduled to conclude by March 22, presenting recommendations to set the minimum wage. 

This marks the fourth consecutive increase by the government, from 650 euros in 2019 to €780 in April 2023. 

Notably, the new hike precedes the summer season and extends to the tourism sector. The aim is to boost workers’ incomes and maintain economic competitiveness. 

The Labor Ministry assured that the government’s commitment to a minimum wage of €950 and an average wage of €1,500 over a four-year horizon will be fully implemented, highlighting that this is an entirely realistic and achievable goal.

Additionally, the government is exploring measures to provide targeted support for small businesses, aiming to mitigate any potential challenges arising from the minimum wage increase.

Employment Inflation

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Inflation drops significantly in March
ECONOMY

Inflation drops significantly in March

Registered unemployment declined 4.7% in January
ECONOMY

Registered unemployment declined 4.7% in January

Long and rocky road to average salary of 1,500 euros
EMPLOYMENT

Long and rocky road to average salary of 1,500 euros

Europe’s bid to boost gig workers’ rights fails again
ECONOMY

Europe’s bid to boost gig workers’ rights fails again

Greece launches job program for long-term unemployed seniors
ECONOMY

Greece launches job program for long-term unemployed seniors

Targeting 200,000 new jobs
EMPLOYMENT

Targeting 200,000 new jobs