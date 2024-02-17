Long and rocky road to average salary of 1,500 euros

The road to increasing the minimum wage to 950 euros and the average salary to €1,500 by 2027, as the government has pledged, is difficult and long.

According to academics and labor experts, the goal is hard to achieve even at nominal prices. As they say, after the increase in the minimum wage, the average has been set at €1,200.

However, for 50% of employees their earnings correspond to only 76.5% of the average salary, meaning there is a great distance to cover.

At the same time, there is always the risk that growth and inflation forecasts will be different to those on which the government’s wage boost plan was based.