Program seeks reduction of pesticides in agriculture

Breaking the indiscriminate cycle of spraying fields with pesticides is the objective of a major 28-month research program involving the Agricultural University of Athens, the Hellenic Mediterranean University, the Hellenic Agricultural Organization, the Benaki Phytopathological Institute, the Aristotle University, the Democritus University of Thrace and the Foundation for Research & Technology – Hellas (FORTH).

Funded with €5 million from the Recovery Fund, the program seeks to develop modern methods, innovative products and new plant protection strategies for sustainable production.

“The production of agricultural products also requires the use of pharmaceuticals. The question is how to reduce their quantity and make the whole production environmentally friendly,” said Giannis Vontas, director of the Institute of Molecular Biology and Biotechnology at FORTH, coordinator of the program.