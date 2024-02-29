Spending on property accounted for 45% of FDI last year

Foreign direct investment would have amounted to less than 2.5 billion euros in 2023 were it not for the real estate market, which is estimated to have registered an over 45% share last year in all investments from abroad.

It contributed decisively to FDI matching the 2019 level of €4.48 billion. This is a figure that constitutes a 40% drop compared to 2022, when a historic high was recorded with inflows of €7.53 billion.

According to Bank of Greece data, the inflows of foreign capital from abroad in the real estate market had reached €1.64 billion in January-September 2023, marking an increase of 28.7% on an annual basis.