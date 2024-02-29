ECONOMY

Extension given to businesses for cash register-integrated POS terminals

Extension given to businesses for cash register-integrated POS terminals
Tax inspections. The state can extend its right to perform tax checks beyond five years back by one year, according to a circular by the Independent Authority for Public Revenue. For the limitation period to be extended there must be specific reasons, while in certain cases the statute of limitations can reach up to 10 or 15 years.

Greece’s Finance Ministry and tax authority AADE on Thursday announced an extension of 1+1 months for businesses to integrate their POS terminals with cash registers, so that it can be completed without technical problems.

The decision was taken following the demands of POS and cash register suppliers, as well as the businesses, to accommodate the demands of a complex effort.

According to information, 250,000-300,000 POS have not yet been upgraded, a development that does not allow them to interface with cash registers. 

Taxation

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Nicosia gets €90 mln from casino taxes
CYPRUS

Nicosia gets €90 mln from casino taxes

Bill to tax multinational firms
TAXATION

Bill to tax multinational firms

Eleven codes pre-filled in tax returns
TAXATION

Eleven codes pre-filled in tax returns

Cyprus delays 15% tax on multinationals
TAXATION

Cyprus delays 15% tax on multinationals

Impact of zero VAT in Cyprus
TAXATION

Impact of zero VAT in Cyprus

Cryptocurrency gains targeted
TAXATION

Cryptocurrency gains targeted