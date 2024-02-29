Extension given to businesses for cash register-integrated POS terminals

Tax inspections. The state can extend its right to perform tax checks beyond five years back by one year, according to a circular by the Independent Authority for Public Revenue. For the limitation period to be extended there must be specific reasons, while in certain cases the statute of limitations can reach up to 10 or 15 years.

Greece’s Finance Ministry and tax authority AADE on Thursday announced an extension of 1+1 months for businesses to integrate their POS terminals with cash registers, so that it can be completed without technical problems.

The decision was taken following the demands of POS and cash register suppliers, as well as the businesses, to accommodate the demands of a complex effort.

According to information, 250,000-300,000 POS have not yet been upgraded, a development that does not allow them to interface with cash registers.