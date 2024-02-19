ECONOMY TAXATION

Cryptocurrency gains targeted

Cryptocurrency gains targeted
There is no framework for the taxation of capital gains arising from the sale of cryptocurrencies. [SHUTTERSTOCK]

The Finance Ministry and tax authorities are preparing to create a framework for the taxation of cryptocurrencies, with the establishment of the relevant committee being the first step. The difficulties mainly concern monitoring trade, as those who sell cryptocurrencies are unknown. At the moment the focus, until rules are put in place, is on the fight against money laundering.

There is currently no framework for the taxation of capital gains arising from the sale of cryptocurrencies, which makes it impossible to use the profits officially by investors, who cannot buy real estate, cars or anything else of great value which is paid only through cards or the banking system.

The committee that will be established is asked, as ministry officials say, to propose solutions related to the taxation of cryptocurrencies.

Among the proposals examined are the assignment of an Activity Code Number (KAD) to those who sell cryptocurrencies, and the obligation to declare cryptocurrencies in the tax return or otherwise of the profits they derive from their sale.

Accountants recommend to those who have cryptocurrencies to declare them in the E1 form and then the capital gain paying a tax of 15%, so as to avoid retroactive taxation and fines.

Taxation

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Tax refunds go unclaimed
TAXATION

Tax refunds go unclaimed

Fines and cash register recall for suppliers that miss deadline
TAXATION

Fines and cash register recall for suppliers that miss deadline

Crackdown on rigged gas station pumps
ECONOMY

Crackdown on rigged gas station pumps

New AADE site in English too
TAXATION

New AADE site in English too

ENFIA payable in 11 tranches this year
PROPERTY TAXATION

ENFIA payable in 11 tranches this year

Suspicious delays in interfacing of cash registers with POS
TAXATION

Suspicious delays in interfacing of cash registers with POS