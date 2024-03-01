Cyta lands smart meter tender of EAC

The Board of Directors of the Electricity Authority of Cyprus (EAC) has granted the contract for 400,000 smart electricity meters to telecommunications market leader Cyta, following pressure from the Energy Regulatory Authority and in compliance with European Union Recovery Mechanism obligations.

According to a report by Kathimerini Cyprus’ Andreas Karamitas, the decision came after evaluating three bids, with Cyta securing the contract offering 40 million euros. NewCytech Business Solutions and Logicom Solutions bid €37.6 million and €33.7 million, respectively.

Sources point to potential appeals to the Tender Review Authority from the unsuccessful bidders within the 15-day legal timeframe. EAC aims to meet European Recovery and Resilience Fund obligations, targeting a signed contract by March 2024 and the completion of 50,000 meter deliveries and 15,000 installations by then, reaching a total of 400,000 meters and 250,000 installations by June 2026.

Despite its telecom focus, Cyta’s interest in the project is crucial for enhancing consumer energy efficiency via smart meter implementation.