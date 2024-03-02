Transport company to harness innovative energy source

STASY, the company that operates the Athens metro and tram, plans to utilize the energy from the braking of trains on Metro Line 1 and its conversion from kinetic to electric.

This is at a time when its energy costs have increased considerably to 24.8 million euros, according to 2022 data. March 18 is the deadline set for the submission of bids for the international tender announced by the company in early February for the ‘renovation of two substations of Line 1 with the simultaneous installation of an energy recovery system from the electric braking of the trains.’

The budget amounts to €4.17 million plus VAT, with funding from the NSRF.