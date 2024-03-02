ECONOMY TRANSPORT

Transport company to harness innovative energy source

Transport company to harness innovative energy source
File photo. [InTime News]

STASY, the company that operates the Athens metro and tram, plans to utilize the energy from the braking of trains on Metro Line 1 and its conversion from kinetic to electric.

This is at a time when its energy costs have increased considerably to 24.8 million euros, according to 2022 data. March 18 is the deadline set for the submission of bids for the international tender announced by the company in early February for the ‘renovation of two substations of Line 1 with the simultaneous installation of an energy recovery system from the electric braking of the trains.’

The budget amounts to €4.17 million plus VAT, with funding from the NSRF.

Transport Energy

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Crackdown on rigged gas station pumps
ECONOMY

Crackdown on rigged gas station pumps

Delinquency rife at fuel stations
FUEL MARKET

Delinquency rife at fuel stations

Ministry website launches new section on e-mobility
ECONOMY

Ministry website launches new section on e-mobility

Sea2Sea project to be an alternative to Bosporus
ECONOMY

Sea2Sea project to be an alternative to Bosporus

Hydrogen-powered bus tested in central Athens route
ECONOMY

Hydrogen-powered bus tested in central Athens route

Supplying vessels with power
SHIPPING

Supplying vessels with power