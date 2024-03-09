ECONOMY MARKETS

Fitch upgrades Turkey’s rating one notch

Fitch upgrades Turkey’s rating one notch

Rating agency Fitch on Friday upgraded Turkey’s rating to “B+” from “B”, citing tighter approaches to its monetary policy helping reduce macroeconomic issues.

Fitch also revised Turkey’s outlook to positive from stable.

The rating change comes after the country’s central bank left its key interest rate steady in February.

“Upgrade reflects increased confidence in the durability and effectiveness of policies implemented since the pivot in June 2023,” said Fitch.

After President Tayyip Erdogan’s re-election in May, Turkey abandoned its unorthodox low interest rate policy in favor of tightening, raising its key rate to 45% from 8.5% last June.

Inflation subsequently rose to an annual 67.07% in February, exceeding expectations and keeping up the pressure for tight monetary policy.

Turkey is expected to take more policy steps to cool inflation after local elections on March 31, setting the stage for more pain for Turks already struggling after years of soaring prices, according to data and some economists.

[Reuters]

Markets Turkey

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Turkish lira teeters near record low as Erdogan secures victory
ECONOMY

Turkish lira teeters near record low as Erdogan secures victory

DBRS confirms Greece’s investment grade and Stable trend
MARKETS

DBRS confirms Greece’s investment grade and Stable trend

Greece reopens two bond issues, seeking to raise 400 million euros
ECONOMY

Greece reopens two bond issues, seeking to raise 400 million euros

Athens International Airport shares soar on debut
ECONOMY

Athens International Airport shares soar on debut

Okeanis Eco Tankers drawing investors
BUSINESS

Okeanis Eco Tankers drawing investors

Sovereign bond issue for the record books
MARKETS

Sovereign bond issue for the record books