ECONOMY EMPLOYMENT

Urgent need for workers from abroad

Labor Minister Domna Michailidou.

Money from the Recovery Fund may be lost, especially on Crete, because mainly small and medium-sized contractors have been left without staff and cannot carry out the projects they have undertaken.

That is how a senior government official explains to Kathimerini why new transfers of workers from third countries are approved, but also why interventions by the Ministry of Immigration Policy are necessary in the direction of simplifying and speeding up procedures.

A joint ministerial decision, which complements the one issued last April, is ready and foresees the recall of an additional 32,517 workers from third countries, in order to meet the needs of employers mainly in the agricultural sector, in construction, as well as in tourism and food service.

Labor Minister Domna Michailidou tells Kathimerini the Public Employment Service (DYPA) weighs in at every stage of the transfer process, since it examines (by sector and geographical region) the real needs, requests and the picture of registered unemployment.

“Greeks have priority, so DYPA also intervenes when the decision on transfers is drawn up, but also after for bringing specific skills from each country,” she says.

Employment

