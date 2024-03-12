ECONOMY

€89 mln disbursed to beneficiaries this week

Payments to tax authorities and contributions to pension funds such as EFKA exceed €76 billion.

A total of 89,328,030 euros will be disbursed to 80,380 beneficiaries from March 11 to 15 as part of the scheduled payments of Electronic Exchange of Social Security Information (e-ΕFΚΑ) and the Public Employment Service (DYPA).

As announced by the Ministry of Labor and Social Security, from e-ΕFKA, the following payments will be made: This week (March 11-15), 25.6 million euros will be disbursed to 1,030 beneficiaries following decisions for lump-sum payments, and on Thursday 228,030 euros will be paid to 200 beneficiaries for maternity, pregnancy, sickness, accident benefits, and funeral expenses.

Society Finance

