Greek tourism minister meets with Canadian, Belgian ambassadors

File photo.

Tourism Minister Olga Kefalogianni had private meetings with the ambassadors to Greece of Belgium, Marc Calcoen, and Canada, Karine Asselin, on Monday, with the participation of her diplomatic adviser and an official of the ministry.

The discussion with the Belgian ambassador, whose country holds the Presidency of the Council of the EU during the current semester, focused on upgrading the tourism sector in the EU.

The minister pointed out the need to institutionalize the informal Council of Ministers of Tourism and to give additional emphasis to EU policy on tourism, given its significant, multifaceted and growing importance for the economy, society, culture, but also the quality of life of citizens.

Kefalogianni exchanged views with the Canadian ambassador on the institutionalization and upgrading of bilateral tourism cooperation over a wider range. 

