ECONOMY

Kefalogianni signs memorandum with Queer Destinations

Kefalogianni signs memorandum with Queer Destinations
File photo.

Greek Tourism Minister Olga Kefalogianni signed a memorandum of cooperation with the Queer Destinations tourism company on Thursday to promote Greece as a friendly destination for LGBTQ+ people.

At an event presenting the Tourism Ministry’s strategy to attract more LGBTQ+ visitors to the country, Kefalogianni said that Greece is the first country in Europe to open its arms to the community, and this agreement reflects the values Greece wants to promote as a tourism destination.

The community represents over 10% of global demand and nearly 16% of total expenditures in the tourism sector, which in absolute numbers exceeds $195 billion.

Greek initiatives include connecting the ministry’s national strategy with those of local destinations; amending the framework regulating hotel-customer relations; rating tourist accommodation on the degree of staff awareness and services to the LGBTQ+ community, and building relationships with specialized travel agencies and organizations abroad.

Queer Destinations has a presence in 14 countries and trains tourism professionals to cater to the needs of LGBTQ+ travelers.

It networks with over 300 partners, including hotels.

Tourism Society

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
New plan to tackle housing crisis
ECONOMY

New plan to tackle housing crisis

Measures being planned to increase births
FINANCE

Measures being planned to increase births

Gov’t announces support measures for new parents
ECONOMY

Gov’t announces support measures for new parents

Event discusses Greece’s demographics problem
ECONOMY

Event discusses Greece’s demographics problem

Short-term rentals changing cityscape
ECONOMY

Short-term rentals changing cityscape

Social housing policy funding to increase
ECONOMY

Social housing policy funding to increase