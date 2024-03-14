ECONOMY

Fourth minimum wage increase

Minister of Labor and Social Security Domna Michailidou spoke about the government’s decision to proceed with the fourth consecutive increase of the minimum wage on radio station Parapolitika on Wednesday.

Michailidou emphasized that since 2019 the minimum wage has increased by 20%. She noted that social partners have submitted their proposals, which are being processed in order to submit them to the cabinet while assuring that the specific details regarding the minimum wage will be clarified.

Responding to a question about retroactive payments to retirees, particularly those with additional insurance, the labor minister stated that a number of retirees will see more retroactive payments in their accounts by the end of March.

Employment

