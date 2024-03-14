ECONOMY

Posidonia to advance youth participation with shipping masterclass

Posidonia, the biennial shipping fair to be held this summer on June 3-7, remains steadily committed to attracting younger generations to the shipping industry, as is evident in the launch of the Posidonia Masterclass in Shipping online course.

Collaboration with the YES Forum (Young Executives in Shipping) platform and Isalos.net aims to introduce the next generation to the industry, showcase career opportunities, and nurture their interest in this dynamic sector.

Posidonia 2024 is organized under the auspices of the Ministry of Maritime Affairs and Island Policy, the Hellenic Chamber of Shipping and the Union of Greek Shipowners and with the support of the Municipality of Piraeus and the Greek Shipping Cooperation Committee. 

Shipping

