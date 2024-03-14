Talks on small card payments

The government is considering an Italian model for small-value transactions, seeking an agreement with those involved in the system of issuing and accepting cards to reduce fees.

The limit being discussed for small transactions is 10 euros and according to information it is based on the Italian pattern, according to which, last July, at the instigation of the Giorgia Meloni government, payment companies and banks signed a memorandum of understanding for reducing the cost of electronic transactions worth up to €30.

Kathimerini understands the talks held in the last month on the occasion of the extension of the mandatory POS reached an agreement for all parties involved – that is, on the one hand, the banks that issue the cards, and, on the other, the companies managing POS transactions.

The issue of a subsidy has also been raised at the discussion table, without any definitive decisions made to date.

Nexi Greece representatives confirmed the talks on Wednesday, pointing out that the group, which operates in over 25 countries, including Greece, “works closely with European governments to find solutions to payment issues.”