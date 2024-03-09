ECONOMY

Attica Bank reports efficiency, profitability

Attica Bank reports efficiency, profitability
[InTime News]

The year of 2023 was a landmark for Attica Bank, marking the lender’s consolidation, recovery and return to operating profitability after a long glut, according to a statement issued by the bank on Thursday.

The performance throughout 2023 confirmed the strategic focus on the transformation of Attica Bank, with the lender’s management and staff implementing the business plan with intensive efforts and commitment to the objectives.

Attica Bank reported recurring operating profits (before provisions) of €21.9 million for the full year 2023, mainly thanks to the increase in interest income and the reduction of the cost base in the context of the implementation of the bank’s business plan, compared to a loss of 38.5 million euros in the comparative period.

In Q4, recurring operating profits amounted to €10.4 million (up by approximately 50% year-on-year), compared to a loss of €4.3 million in the corresponding quarter of 2022.

For 2023, profits before tax amounted to €28.6 million compared to a loss of €356.6 million in the corresponding comparative period. The bank’s total deposits amounted to €3.2 billion.

Banking Economy

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Stournaras: Bank of Greece prevented Grexit in 2015
ECONOMY

Stournaras: Bank of Greece prevented Grexit in 2015

Cypriot bank lending decreases
ECONOMY

Cypriot bank lending decreases

Targeting card commissions
BANKING

Targeting card commissions

POS providers should lower transaction fees, says FinMin
ECONOMY

POS providers should lower transaction fees, says FinMin

EAT announces TEPIX III with €500 mln budget
ECONOMY

EAT announces TEPIX III with €500 mln budget

SSM, SRB heads meet Mitsotakis and Hatzidakis
ECONOMY

SSM, SRB heads meet Mitsotakis and Hatzidakis