Presidents of Piraeus and Genoa chambers of commerce sign MoC
The president of the Piraeus Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Vassilis Korkidis, and the president of the Chamber of Commerce of Genoa, Luigi Attanasio, signed a memorandum of cooperation, aiming to create favorable conditions for the development of economic relations between businesses in Genoa and Piraeus.
The signing took place at a special event, as part of CLIA’s first European cruise exhibition CLIA Innovation Expo, this week in Genoa, Italy.