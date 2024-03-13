Dean Metropoulos denies involvement in Kassiopi property acquisition

Greek-American expatriate billionaire businessman and investor Dean Metropoulos has denied any involvement in the acquisition of a 32-million-euro, 44-hectare property in Kassiopi, Corfu.

“I can assure you that [the claim] is completely unfounded,” he said in a letter to Kathimerini following a report published in the newspaper last week.

The property is being sold by NCH Capital, which had purchased it in 2015 for €25 million through a tender process from the Hellenic Republic Asset Development Fund (TAIPED).

Kassiopi is situated on the northwest coast of Corfu, 37 km north of the city of Corfu and 12.5 km east of Acharavi. It is an internationally recognized tourist destination, primarily characterized by rocky coasts interspersed with small beaches boasting crystal-clear waters.