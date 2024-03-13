Aegean carried 9.5 million passengers on international flights in 2023
Aegean Airlines set new records in 2023, having fully recovered from the pandemic.
Last year, on an annual basis, the group increased its turnover by 27%, to 1.7 billion euros, and its operating profits by 46%, to €400.4 million, keeping the cost structure competitive despite inflationary pressures.
Pre-tax profits expanded 68%, to €247 million, with the operating profit margin at 14.6%. Net profits rose 58%, to €169 million, with the group offering 3 million more seats than in 2022, or 18.9 million in total.
Aegean carried 9.5 million passengers on its international flights, with the occupancy rate at 83.4%, up 3.6 percentage points.