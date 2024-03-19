ECONOMY TOURISM

Accommodation revenues rise almost 12% in January

Turnover in Greece’s businesses that provide accommodation showed an 11.9% growth year-on-year in January, amounting to 94,097,348 euros, compared to €84,061,799 in January 2023, according to the Hellenic Statistical Authority.

This is likely the effect of the expansion of the Greek tourism season, as the country aspires to become a 12-month destination.

At the same time, based on the data ELSTAT released on Tuesday, for food service companies showed turnover of €176,829,556 in January, marking an increase of 10.4 % compared to January 2023, where it had come to €160,125,978.

Cumulatively for the businesses in the accommodation and food service sectors, turnover in January 2024 amounted to €270,926,904, marking an increase of 11% compared to January 2023, when it had reached €244,187,777.

It is reminded that the inflation rate in January was estimated at 3.1% on an annual basis, so the growth in takings was considerably greater.

Zakynthos soars

For the Regional Entities with a contribution to the total turnover in 2023 greater than 1%, the largest increase in turnover, in January 2024 compared to January 2023, was observed in Zakynthos (66.4%).

The smallest annual increase (6.5%) was recorded in the Attica Region, according to ELSTAT.

Tourism Inflation

