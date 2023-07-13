ECONOMY

Coastal shipping companies announce discounts in ferry tickets

Coastal shipping companies announce discounts in ferry tickets
Travelers are seen disembarking from a ferry at the port of Piraeus on Satursday. Health experts fear a surge in Covid-19 numbers as people return from vacation.

Coastal shipping companies on Thursday began offering ticket discounts of up to 50% on passenger ferries departing from the ports of Piraeus, Rafina, Thessaloniki and Kavala, following a meeting with Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis where they were asked to cut transport costs for the average Greek family.

Ferry ticket prices this August remain at the same levels as in August 2022, although international oil prices have fallen by about 40%, raising the question of why fares have not scaled back accordingly. 

Attica Group announced ticket discounts of around 20% for a family of up to five with a car, for all destinations to and from Piraeus, and raised the discount on social tourism tickets from 25% to 50%.

SeaJets also announced additional discounts, after cutting ticket prices by up to 19% in May. More specifically, it offered a discount of up to 30% for families of four with a car and a 20% discount for people living in Aegean islands.

Golden Star Ferries announced a 20% discount for all tickets for the period July 17- September 10.

Sources from the Association of Passenger Shipping Enterprises (SEEN) had stated the increases in the prices of ferry tickets in 2021 and the first half of 2022, which shaped the current high prices, covered a wider package of hikes in operating expenses of the ferry companies, which from 2020 through 2022 overwhelmingly produced operating losses.

In addition, the reduction in international oil prices has not been fully passed on to marine fuels, SEEN sources say, as the way suppliers price fuel has changed in the last six weeks, resulting in the slashing of price cut margins. 

[AMNA, Kathimerini]

Shipping Tourism Travel Transport Inflation

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Greek ferry fares largely unchanged from last year
COASTAL SHIPPING

Greek ferry fares largely unchanged from last year

Food inflation soars 12.2%
CONSUMER PRICE INDEX

Food inflation soars 12.2%

Inflation in Cyprus drops to lowest in 25 months
ECONOMY

Inflation in Cyprus drops to lowest in 25 months

Cellphone, data charges to rise again
TELECOMMUNICATIONS

Cellphone, data charges to rise again

Greek inflation rate drops to 1.8% in June, led by energy price decline
ELSTAT

Greek inflation rate drops to 1.8% in June, led by energy price decline

Informal extension of Household Basket?
RETAIL

Informal extension of Household Basket?