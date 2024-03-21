State budget primary surplus dips in Jan-Feb

Greece’s state budget showed a reduced primary surplus in the two months of January-February 2024 on a cash basis, compared to the corresponding period last year.

According to data from the Bank of Greece, the primary surplus stood at 2.1 billion euros compared to €3.7 billion in the corresponding period last year.

The central government cash balance recorded a surplus of €346 million, compared to a surplus of €1.299 million in the same period of 2023.

This development reflects the increase in regular budget revenues, which amounted to €10.696 billion, from €9.613 billion last year, while budget expenditures amounted to €9.552 billion, up from €9.524 billion in the January-February 2023 period.