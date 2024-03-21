The top 10 districts to live in Athens and Thessaloniki

The average asking price of houses in the districts of Athens with the best evaluation ranges from 2,759 to 5,645 euros per square meter, based on a series of criteria that affect accommodation.

According to a nationwide survey by Spitogatos Insights, based on safety, access to public transport, parking availability, access to shopping and entertainment options, parks and schools, as well as pedestrian and pet friendliness, the best areas of Athens to live in are the following: Kato Glyfada, the center of Nea Smyrni, Kalamaki, Ano Ilioupoli, Kolonaki, the Hilton area, the center of Argyroupoli, the center of Pangrati, Ano Glyfada and the center of Vrilissia.

Accordingly, the areas of Thessaloniki with the highest evaluations based on all the research criteria are Nea Paralia, TIF-University area, Peraia area, Ano and Kato Toumpa, Martiou, the historical center of Thessaloniki and Botsari, Agia Triada and the Hippocratio area.

In the rest of Greece, the 10 areas with the highest user ratings are the center of Komotini, Rhodes Town, the center of Ioannina, the center of Alexandroupoli, the center of Trikala, Larissa, Hania, Kalamata, Serres and the center of Veria.

Security

The sense of security is an important criterion for choosing an area to buy or rent a home. According to user evaluations, the areas of Athens that offer the greatest sense of safety are the center of Pangrati, Kolonaki, the center of Nea Smyrni, Kalamaki and Ano and Kato Glyfada.

Accordingly, in Thessaloniki the areas with the highest ratings in relation to the feeling of safety are the following: Martiou, Hippocratio, Agia Triada, Peraia and the Botsari area.

In the rest of Greece, users looking for housing report that they rate the following areas as safe: The center of Katerini, the center of Trikala, Rhodes Town, the center of Alexandroupoli and Corfu Town.