ECONOMY

National Bank of Greece raises 500 million euros in bond issue

The National Bank of Greece announced this week that it has successfully completed the placement of a reduced-security bond in the market amounting to 500 million euros with a return of 5.875%.

The bond has a duration of 11.25 years with a callable period of 6.25 years.

The issuance is part of the bank’s strategy to optimize its capital structure and increase the minimum requirements for own funds and eligible liabilities (MREL), which is a supervisory obligation for all banks.

As announced, the transaction attracted bids worth more than €1.8 billion from over 140 investors, more than 3.6 times the amount of the issue.

