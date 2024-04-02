ECONOMY FINANCE

Multi-tranche repay plans being brought back for tax debtors

Multi-tranche repay plans being brought back for tax debtors

The government is offering the opportunity for tax debtors to rejoin any arrangements that they did not keep up with in the past. In particular, they can rejoin the permanent regulation of 24 to 48 tranches, the special provisions of the pandemic and the energy crisis (72 installments), as well as the arrangements of 100 and 120 tranches.

According to the draft law that is in public consultation it is possible to revive arrangements that were practically lost to the tax administration by paying the overdue installments, whatever they are, until May 31.

In the event that part of the above installments has already been paid (they were paid late by some without knowing that they could no longer continue the arrangement), then the taxpayers need only repay the remaining amount in order to revive the arrangement. That is, to rejoin the arrangement, the missed installments must be paid.

After payment, a new payment plan will be issued by the tax office for the remaining installments. 

In addition, the draft law streamlines the rules regarding the loss of arrangements, offering a grace period of three months, instead of the current system of losing its after one day’s delay.

Finance

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Important decade for Greek debt
FINANCE

Important decade for Greek debt

Greece to raise €625 million in T-bills this week
ECONOMY

Greece to raise €625 million in T-bills this week

Intralot secures large loan from Greek banks
ECONOMY

Intralot secures large loan from Greek banks

Cyprus taking five measures as prices rise
INFLATION

Cyprus taking five measures as prices rise

Cyprus is showing resilience
FINANCE

Cyprus is showing resilience

EBRD to provide 30 mln euros for Turkey’s earthquake regions
ECONOMY

EBRD to provide 30 mln euros for Turkey’s earthquake regions