Multi-tranche repay plans being brought back for tax debtors

The government is offering the opportunity for tax debtors to rejoin any arrangements that they did not keep up with in the past. In particular, they can rejoin the permanent regulation of 24 to 48 tranches, the special provisions of the pandemic and the energy crisis (72 installments), as well as the arrangements of 100 and 120 tranches.

According to the draft law that is in public consultation it is possible to revive arrangements that were practically lost to the tax administration by paying the overdue installments, whatever they are, until May 31.

In the event that part of the above installments has already been paid (they were paid late by some without knowing that they could no longer continue the arrangement), then the taxpayers need only repay the remaining amount in order to revive the arrangement. That is, to rejoin the arrangement, the missed installments must be paid.

After payment, a new payment plan will be issued by the tax office for the remaining installments.

In addition, the draft law streamlines the rules regarding the loss of arrangements, offering a grace period of three months, instead of the current system of losing its after one day’s delay.