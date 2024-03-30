ECONOMY

Intralot secures large loan from Greek banks

Intralot secures large loan from Greek banks

Athens-listed lottery and sports betting company Intralot signed an agreement for the issue of a new bond loan agreement of up to 100 million euros and duration to June 30, 2025, it said on Thursday.

The agreement was signed on Wednesday with Piraeus Bank and National Bank of Greece, with Piraeus Bank, National Bank, Optima Bank, Attica Bank and Pancreta Bank as original bondholders, represented by Piraeus Bank.

The entire bond loan was disbursed on Thursday, while Intralot SA issued bonds of equal value on the basis of the agreement.

It will be used to repay the entire outstanding principal amount of the bonds that would expire in September 2024 and were issued by subsidiary Intralot Capital Luxembourg SA.

Finance Business

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Wasting time
ECONOMY

Wasting time

Thessaloniki hosts 32nd Money Show this weekend
ECONOMY

Thessaloniki hosts 32nd Money Show this weekend

State instructs six banks to issue new 10-year bonds
ECONOMY

State instructs six banks to issue new 10-year bonds

Greece prepares for imminent Athens airport stake sale and listing
ECONOMY

Greece prepares for imminent Athens airport stake sale and listing

SSM, SRB heads meet Mitsotakis and Hatzidakis
ECONOMY

SSM, SRB heads meet Mitsotakis and Hatzidakis

Greek gov’t supporting entrepreneurship with new investment tools
ECONOMY

Greek gov’t supporting entrepreneurship with new investment tools