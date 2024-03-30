Intralot secures large loan from Greek banks

Athens-listed lottery and sports betting company Intralot signed an agreement for the issue of a new bond loan agreement of up to 100 million euros and duration to June 30, 2025, it said on Thursday.

The agreement was signed on Wednesday with Piraeus Bank and National Bank of Greece, with Piraeus Bank, National Bank, Optima Bank, Attica Bank and Pancreta Bank as original bondholders, represented by Piraeus Bank.

The entire bond loan was disbursed on Thursday, while Intralot SA issued bonds of equal value on the basis of the agreement.

It will be used to repay the entire outstanding principal amount of the bonds that would expire in September 2024 and were issued by subsidiary Intralot Capital Luxembourg SA.