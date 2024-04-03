Fuel price rise in Cyprus as subsidy ends

Following the elimination of the 8.3-cent subsidy per liter on April 1, increases in the average price of 95-octane gasoline have been observed in the districts of Limassol, Nicosia and Famagusta, with the exception of Paphos, where the price only rose by 8 cents.

According to data released by the Cyprus Consumers Association, Limassol recorded the highest increase in the average price of 95-octane gasoline, rising by 9.2 cents, followed by Nicosia with 9.1 cents, and Famagusta with 8.7 cents.

In contrast, Larnaca saw an increase in the average price of 95-octane gasoline equal to the amount of the subsidy removed, namely 8.3 cents, while in Paphos, the average price remained lower than the subsidy, increasing by only 8 cents.

On April 1, Nicosia experienced the highest price fluctuation for 95-octane gasoline, ranging from 1.375 to 1.558 euros per liter at local gas stations, according to the association.

Regarding diesel prices, Limassol saw the largest increase in the average price, rising by 8.6 cents, followed by Larnaca with 8.5 cents, and Nicosia with 8.4 cents.