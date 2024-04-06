ECONOMY INFLATION

Price of olive oil soars 61% in Cyprus

Price of olive oil soars 61% in Cyprus
[Shutterstock]

Last month the price of olive oil in Cyprus surged by 61.7% compared to March 2023, per the Cyprus Consumers Association. Additionally, passenger transport by bus and coach witnessed a notable increase of 16.5%, according to data compiled in a table by the association, analyzing the consumer price index.

Based on statistics from the Cyprus Statistical Service (CyStat) publication of the Consumer Price Index on Thursday, the third-highest annual increase in March was in painter services, rising by 14.9%. Following closely was fresh fruit, up 14.5%, potatoes climbing by 12.4%, and sewerage services up by 11.5%. Notably, passenger road transport and fruit each experienced an 11.2% increase, while lamb and goat meat prices rose by 10.9%, and soft drink prices surged by 9.1%.

Conversely, notable decreases were observed last month compared to the previous year. Other edible oils witnessed an 18.9% drop, followed by a 17.6% decrease in sugar prices. Garden furniture saw a decline of 11.8%, while baby and children’s footwear decreased by 10.8%. Other decliners were natural gas and LPG (10.7%), LPG cylinders (9.8%), and personal computers (9.5%).

Inflation Cyprus

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Cyprus taking five measures as prices rise
INFLATION

Cyprus taking five measures as prices rise

Cypriot inflation accelerated in January
ECONOMY

Cypriot inflation accelerated in January

White goods to cost more in Cyprus
INFLATION

White goods to cost more in Cyprus

Food firms ask for hikes in Cyprus
INFLATION

Food firms ask for hikes in Cyprus

Cypriot measures against effects of inflation
ECONOMY

Cypriot measures against effects of inflation

E-kalathi wins over most Cypriots
INFLATION

E-kalathi wins over most Cypriots