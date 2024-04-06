Price of olive oil soars 61% in Cyprus

Last month the price of olive oil in Cyprus surged by 61.7% compared to March 2023, per the Cyprus Consumers Association. Additionally, passenger transport by bus and coach witnessed a notable increase of 16.5%, according to data compiled in a table by the association, analyzing the consumer price index.

Based on statistics from the Cyprus Statistical Service (CyStat) publication of the Consumer Price Index on Thursday, the third-highest annual increase in March was in painter services, rising by 14.9%. Following closely was fresh fruit, up 14.5%, potatoes climbing by 12.4%, and sewerage services up by 11.5%. Notably, passenger road transport and fruit each experienced an 11.2% increase, while lamb and goat meat prices rose by 10.9%, and soft drink prices surged by 9.1%.

Conversely, notable decreases were observed last month compared to the previous year. Other edible oils witnessed an 18.9% drop, followed by a 17.6% decrease in sugar prices. Garden furniture saw a decline of 11.8%, while baby and children’s footwear decreased by 10.8%. Other decliners were natural gas and LPG (10.7%), LPG cylinders (9.8%), and personal computers (9.5%).