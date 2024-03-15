ECONOMY MARKETS

Moody’s maintains Greece below investment level

Moody’s maintains Greece below investment level

Moody’s remained on Friday the only major rating agency to maintain Greece outside the investment-grade states, as it affirmed the country’s credit rating at “Ba1”, with a stable outlook.

Last September the agency had raised Greece’s rating two notches, from “Ba3”. It has therefore maintained Greece one notch before investment level.

Moody is considered the toughest of the credit rating the European Central Bank consults regarding the solvency of European member-states, alongside Standard & Poor’s, Fitch Ratings, DBRS Morningstar and Scope Ratings, all of which have placed Greece on investment level since 2023.

Back at the start of Greece’s financial crisis in 2010, Moody’s was also the first agency to consider Greek sovereign bonds as “junk”, and the other agencies followed.

The next rating decision by Moody’s is expected in September.

S&P will be the next major agency to give its verdict on Greece, on April 19.

Markets

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Fitch upgrades Turkey’s rating one notch
MARKETS

Fitch upgrades Turkey’s rating one notch

DBRS confirms Greece’s investment grade and Stable trend
MARKETS

DBRS confirms Greece’s investment grade and Stable trend

Greece reopens two bond issues, seeking to raise 400 million euros
ECONOMY

Greece reopens two bond issues, seeking to raise 400 million euros

Athens International Airport shares soar on debut
ECONOMY

Athens International Airport shares soar on debut

Okeanis Eco Tankers drawing investors
BUSINESS

Okeanis Eco Tankers drawing investors

Sovereign bond issue for the record books
MARKETS

Sovereign bond issue for the record books