Moody’s maintains Greece below investment level

Moody’s remained on Friday the only major rating agency to maintain Greece outside the investment-grade states, as it affirmed the country’s credit rating at “Ba1”, with a stable outlook.

Last September the agency had raised Greece’s rating two notches, from “Ba3”. It has therefore maintained Greece one notch before investment level.

Moody is considered the toughest of the credit rating the European Central Bank consults regarding the solvency of European member-states, alongside Standard & Poor’s, Fitch Ratings, DBRS Morningstar and Scope Ratings, all of which have placed Greece on investment level since 2023.

Back at the start of Greece’s financial crisis in 2010, Moody’s was also the first agency to consider Greek sovereign bonds as “junk”, and the other agencies followed.

The next rating decision by Moody’s is expected in September.

S&P will be the next major agency to give its verdict on Greece, on April 19.