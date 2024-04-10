ECONOMY

Sustainability of debt guaranteed till 2030

Sustainability of debt guaranteed till 2030

The sustainability of Greece’s public debt is guaranteed at least until 2030, according to the Bank of Greece (BoG).

The evolution of public debt and gross financing needs in various adverse scenarios shows limited deviations from the basic scenario of the Bank of Greece until the beginning of 2030, as stated in its annual report.

Therefore, the BoG estimates that the possibility of reversing the downward course of the debt-to-GDP ratio is limited in the medium term, as is the possibility of exceeding the 15% and 20% of GDP limits for gross financing needs.

Based on the above, the risks to the sustainability of public debt are estimated to remain limited in the medium term, provided there is adherence to the achievement of the fiscal goals and effective utilization of European resources.

According to Bank of Greece, general government debt is expected to reach 161.9% of GDP in 2023 and 153% of GDP in 2024.

 

Banking

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Divestment from banks earns Greece 3.5 bln euros
BANKING

Divestment from banks earns Greece 3.5 bln euros

Cyprus appoints banker Patsalides as Central Bank governor
ECONOMY

Cyprus appoints banker Patsalides as Central Bank governor

Attica Bank heading for new capital increase
BUSINESS

Attica Bank heading for new capital increase

Rebound of bank deposits in Cyprus
BANKING

Rebound of bank deposits in Cyprus

European Central Bank to issue verdict on banks’ dividends
BANKING

European Central Bank to issue verdict on banks’ dividends

Merchant fees for card transactions cut
BANKING

Merchant fees for card transactions cut