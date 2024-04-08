ECONOMY BUSINESS

Attica Bank heading for new capital increase

Attica Bank heading for new capital increase

The streamlining of Attica Bank and its merger with Pancreta Bank will require a new share capital increase, which according to information will possibly even reach 600 million euros.

That amount is a first estimate given the hole that will be created in the funds of the two banks due to the liquidation of bad loans, which, according to the financial statements they published, will total €3.4 billion.

The burden of the impending increase is expected to be borne by bank bailout fund HFSF, which currently controls 72.5% of Attica Bank after the share capital increase of €473.3 million completed last April, as well as the successive conversions of the warrants that were issued under the deferred tax credit (DTC) framework.

In the context of the previous increase, the fund had invested €329 million, maintaining, as it had pointed out in its announcement, “its rights in Attica Bank, as well as in the new bank that will arise after the merger with Pancreta.”

Also certain to participate are the Single Social Security Entity (EFKA) and the Engineers and Public Works Contractor Fund (TMEDE), whose respective stakes in Attica Bank are 7.6% and 4%.

Business Banking

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
ABBank set to change hands
BUSINESS

ABBank set to change hands

Targeting card commissions
BANKING

Targeting card commissions

Piraeus Bank expanding funding to agriculture
ECONOMY

Piraeus Bank expanding funding to agriculture

SSM, SRB heads meet Mitsotakis and Hatzidakis
ECONOMY

SSM, SRB heads meet Mitsotakis and Hatzidakis

Investors like homes scheme
FINANCE

Investors like homes scheme

EIB offers funding of €25 mln to Sunlight
ECONOMY

EIB offers funding of €25 mln to Sunlight