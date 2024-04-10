Commission approves major investment for Athens metro

The European Commission on Tuesday approved an investment of more than 10 million euros from the Cohesion Fund for the renovation of 14 trains used on Athens metro system’s Line 1, which runs from Piraeus to Kifissia through several Athens neighborhoods.

The investment launches the first circular economy project in Athens, upscaling outdated trains and ensuring the recycling of existing materials, while providing citizens with more reliable public transport service and investing in green mobility in the city, the EU Commission said. It is estimated that the modernization will extend the life of the trains by about 25 years.

The Commission noted that greater comfort and improved reliability will make the trains more attractive to passengers and added that the project will have, among other things, many environmental benefits and energy savings.