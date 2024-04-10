Inflation climbed to 3.2% in March

The national inflation rate in Greece amounted to 3.2% in March climbing from 2.9% in February, the Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) reported on Wednesday.

ELSTAT’s data confirm the rising inflation picture shown by Eurostat’s statistics, according to which European Union-harmonized inflation rose in Greece to 3.4% in March, from 3.1% in February.

As shown by the ELSTAT data, inflation in the food category stood at 5.3%, with olive oil prices being 67.2% higher compared to March last year, fruit being 12.7% more expensive and the mineral water/soft drinks/fruit juices category showing a 11.4% price climb.

In particular, as announced by ELSTAT, from the comparison of the General Consumer Price Index of March 2024 with the corresponding index of March 2023, there was an increase of 3.2% against an increase of 4.6% that occurred during the corresponding comparison of the year 2023 with 2022.

The General CPI during the month of March 2024, compared to February 2024, showed an increase of 1.5%, against an increase of 1.2% recorded during the corresponding comparison of the previous year.

The average CPI for the 12 months April 2023-March 2024, compared to the corresponding Index for the 12 months April 2022-March 2023, showed an increase of 2.8%, compared to an increase of 9.2% recorded during the corresponding comparison of the 12 months April 2022-March 2023 with April 2021-March 2022.