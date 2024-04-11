Gentiloni praises Greek economy during visit

European Economy Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni met with Finance Minister Kostis Hatzidakis on Tuesday and discussed the new framework of fiscal rules, the course of implementation of the Recovery and Resilience Facility (RRF), as well as tax policy issues.

After the meeting, Gentiloni said: “Greece presents a stronger economy compared to the average economy of the European Union. It is one of the best-performing economies and this is the result of two factors: the correct decisions taken by the Greek authorities, and the European commitment. Because part of this success and growth is linked to the joint efforts of NextGenerationEU. In Greece, we have a stronger recovery plan, which shows results in both investments and reforms. We have had a tough few months since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, but I think we can look to the future with a little more optimism for the European economy.”