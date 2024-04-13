Minister announces steps to bolster mining industry
Deputy Environment and Energy Minister Alexandra Sdoukou revealed four actions that will support the development of the mining industry in Greece, speaking at the Delphi Economic Forum on Thursday.
They include: Rationalizing regulatory rules by updating the Mining Code that is 50 years old; reducing the waiting time for licensing to a maximum of two years, as set by the European Union through the action for critical raw materials; evaluating the terms and rules in place at regions that fall under the Natura protection plan; and extensive research to identify and utilize raw mineral resources, particularly critical ones.
“The mining industry cannot develop at the expense of the environment, but a great range of mineral resources are tied up in these areas without prospects of development, especially critical minerals like bauxite,” Sdoukou stated.