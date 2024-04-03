Tripoli is evolving into a pharma hub

The industrial area of Tripoli, in central Peloponnese, is developing into a center for research and production of medicines, as investments amounting to 180 million euros are planned in the next period, creating more than 1,000 new direct jobs.

They are the investments of Greek pharmaceutical companies Demo, Win Medica of the Elpen group, as well as Faran that is planning a research and production unit for injectable and biotechnological drugs, with a total area of 12,000 square meters.

The amount of investment for the former two pharmaceutical industries amounts to €130 million, while, in total, the entire sector in the seven-year period 2021-2026 is expected to implement investments amounting to €1.2 billion.

In the context of the presentation of the investments by the three Greek pharmaceutical companies, Theodoros Tryfon, president of the Panhellenic Pharmaceutical Industry Association, member of the Board of Directors of Medicines for Europe and co-managing director of Elpen , emphasized that “the total amount of investments implemented in the Tripoli Biotechnological Institute is €180 million, while at least 1,000 jobs will be directly created,” adding that “the new production units of Win Medica will be able to cover 25% of the needs for oncology treatments by 2028.”

It should be emphasized that, according to the Foundation for Economic and Industrial Research (IOBE), every euro of investment in medicine returns €3.2 to the economy. “This is a unique multiplier that shows the great added value of the Greek pharmaceutical industry to the national economy and society. Aristotelis Lymberopoulos, Director of Industrial Development of Demo, said that in the production campus of the pharmaceutical company in Tripoli, for the first time in Greece, raw materials for drugs as well as final pharmaceutical products of chemical origin will be produced. Upon its completion, it will be among the three largest penicillin and oncology drug production units in Europe.

Christos Sotiriou, vice president of the Board of Directors and managing director of Win Medica, focused on the company’s investment in the region and stated that “The new production unit will have a total investment of €50 million and will create 250 new direct and indirect jobs.”

Panagiotis Koukoulomatis, general manager of Faran, stated that “we are now planning a significant investment in a new, modern research and production unit for injectable and future biotechnological drugs, with a total area of 12,000 square meters, which will be built on a plot of 36,000 sq.m. at the Tripoli Industrial Zone.”