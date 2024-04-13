Skrekas hails Greece’s reindustrialization

Development Minister Kostas Skrekas said the reindustrialization of the country is a priority for the government during his visit on Friday to the Aluminium of Greece factory in Viotia.

The minister said he was “particularly proud of the fact that Greek scientists built a pilot gallium production plant, making a critical raw material that is necessary for the manufacture of semiconductors (chips), photovoltaic panels etc and which in full development will be able to cover 100% of European needs, ensuring the strategic autonomy of the whole of Europe in an unstable geopolitical environment.”