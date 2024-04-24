Submission of tax returns to start soon on Taxisnet

Within the next few days, Taxisnet is expected to open for the submission of tax returns for individuals, Minister of National Economy and Finance Kostis Hatzidakis said on Tuesday, referring to an announcement by AADE on the start of the time for submission of returns by businesses.

As the minister said, the deadline for submitting the declarations extends this year until July 31 (instead of June 30).

Based on the minister’s announcements, taxpayers have until the end of July to submit their tax return, with the first installment being paid on the same day.

The tax can be paid in eight installments (the last one in February 2025), while those who pay in one go will get a 3% discount.

Meanwhile, Hatzidakis announced changes from 2025 to the fines for those who delay the payment of the annual road tax.