Framework for bad debt in overhaul

Taxpayers’ overdue debts to the tax office are divided into three categories, for which the National Economy and Finance Ministry and the Independent Authority for Public Revenue (AADE) are planning settlements.

The plan is already under examination, with the deputy ministers of national economy and finance, Thanos Petralias and Harry Theoharis, looking for the best solutions, which at the same time will not cause political reactions. Discussions will continue with the European Commission’s services, so that the new plan also has the consent of Brussels.

The plan envisages changing the bad debt framework by better monitoring taxpayers and businesses so that they do not incur any new debts, and creating a center for restructuring businesses that have failed to repay their debts despite trying to.

According to the data of AADE, the three categories of overdue debts concern those classified as uncollectible, adding up to the amount of 26.3 billion euros, the “real” balance, amounting to €79.98 billion, and the “effective” overdue debt of €26.79 billion, from which the largest part of the collections actually comes.